After complaints, Catholic University in Wichita cancels LGBTQ exhibit

A Catholic university in Wichita canceled an exhibit that featured LGBTQ Kansans who have made contributions in art.

The exhibit, “Rainbow in Reverse: Queer Kansas History,” was scheduled to open next week at Newman University.

The Wichita Eagle reports that during the weekend, an email from Jean Heimann, a Wichita Catholic writer and speaker, was circulated to religious groups. It encouraged those concerned about the exhibit to contact Newman and diocese officials. The email asked why students should be exposed to “evil” and encouraged to learn more about a “sickness” in society.

Newman Provost Kimberly McDowall Long said in a statement Tuesday the exhibit was canceled because of confusion over its content and purpose.

The artist, Genevieve Waller, says she hopes a different venue can be found in Wichita.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online and Ludovic Bertron