Composite released again in college rapist case

The Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department are releasing a composite again of a person who was in the area of the first rape case in 2000 that started a string of cases in Manhattan and Lawrence over the last decade and a half.

The hope is that anyone living or visiting in the Manhattan area or attending Kansas State University at the time may recognize that individual. This is the person’s appearance as they would have looked in October of 2000. It’s expected his appearance may have changed since then.

If you recognize the person sketched, call Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS. In addition to any Crime Stoppers reward, an anonymous local donor has provided $10,000 to the Riley County Police Department to use as reward money for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

For additional information about these cases, visit kansascollegerapist.com.