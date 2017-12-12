WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 39°
Winds WSW 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy45°
34°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy58°
28°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast43°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear49°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear59°
29°

Composite released again in college rapist case

by on December 12, 2017 at 3:17 PM (23 mins ago)

The Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department are releasing a composite again of a person who was in the area of the first rape case in 2000 that started a string of cases in Manhattan and Lawrence over the last decade and a half.

The hope is that anyone living or visiting in the Manhattan area or attending Kansas State University at the time may recognize that individual. This is the person’s appearance as they would have looked in October of 2000. It’s expected his appearance may have changed since then.

If you recognize the person sketched, call Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS. In addition to any Crime Stoppers reward, an anonymous local donor has provided $10,000 to the Riley County Police Department to use as reward money for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

For additional information about these cases, visit kansascollegerapist.com.