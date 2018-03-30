Compressed timeline will make school finance bill tough to follow in the coming week

From a purely procedural standpoint, it’s likely that the heavy lifting on school finance necessary to get a bill finished by the end of next week could result in some late nights at the Statehouse.

“The House is scheduled to debate this bill Monday,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “The Senate is supposed to be perhaps trying to take a position Monday or Tuesday. Quite frankly, it’s very likely we’re going to have evening, midnight, early morning meetings of conference committees.”

That’s about the only way to get this done in a week.

“If the House develops a position by Monday, if the Senate either has a position or a bill that’s placed in conference by Monday or Tuesday, that means they’re going to have to be trying to get an agreement that then, the House and Senate would have to vote again on a conference committee report or at best, one chamber would have to simply agree to the work of the other chamber.”

Even if the timing is not during normal business hours, voters and stakeholders can still follow it online.

“Most committee meetings are now live streamed,” said Tallman. “Anyone who wants to follow me on Twitter or Facebook, we regularly provide these updates and a lot of things are put online, but there is always a lag. It is going to be a challenge. We’ll do our best, and I know you and others in the media will try to follow all of this as best you can.”

You can follow Tallman on Twitter @tallman_mark.