Compromise Bill Passes Kansas House, Moves to Senate
A compromise to extend the governor’s coronavirus disaster declaration passed an initial hurdle in the Kansas House late Wednesday night, after hours of debate.
The vote in the House was 107-12.
Some lawmakers criticized liability protections in the bill.
It would give Kansas businesses some protections if people get sick, or if the company sells protective equipment that turns out to be faulty.
Democrats called it unnecessary, and unsuccessfully tried to remove it .
Governor Laura Kelly has said she will sign the plan, but called it imperfect.
The bill, which also put some restrictions on her powers, still needs to pass the Senate.