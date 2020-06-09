Compromise Coronavirus Bill Signed
The compromise coronavirus bill that Governor Laura Kelly and the legislature worked out in the special session of the lawmakers has now been signed.
The governor believes the key provision of the bill extends the current emergency declaration through September 15.
Beyond September 15, the State Finance Council may extend the declaration.
The bill also contains the provisions of a number of executive orders that the Governor has issued, including allowing for expanded telemedicine, temporary licensure of out-of-state medical providers, electronic notarization of documents, and certain liquor sales.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt praised the section of the law where criminal penalties for violating a governor’s emergency orders are replaced with a civil enforcement action.
There can be no arrest before a person accused of violating a governor’s order has their day in court, and people accused of violating a governor’s emergency orders would have the opportunity to challenge the validity of that order before a judge.