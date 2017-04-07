Compromise Liquor Bill To Governor’s Desk On Motion To Concur; Hensley Objects To Process

A compromise bill to allow full strength beer to be sold in big box stores in Kansas and to allow small mom and pop liquor stores to sell mixers and small items passed the Kansas Senate on Friday prior to the adjournment of the regular session. Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley objected to the manner in which it was brought, however.

“We are faced with a motion to concur that we can debate, but vote yes or no,” said Hensley. “We have no opportunity as Senators to offer amendments. Now, I think that’s unfortunate, that we’ve been put into this position. In fact, I just had a conversation with the President of the Senate and asked her, because she’s been here, not quite as long as I’ve been here, but pretty close, when was the last time that we debated this issue in the Kansas Senate? When was the last time that we had the opportunity to offer amendments on this issue?

Hensley then gave a brief history lesson.

“I’ve been here for 25 years and we have had one debate in 25 years on the floor of the Senate on this issue,” said Hensley. “Now, the Senator from Johnson, Senator Lynn, tells us that this issue has been around for 23 years. I won’t quarrel with that. That very well may be the case. But, in the 25 years that I’ve been here, we’ve had one debate, one opportunity.”

Hensley then spoke about one of his constituents who would be affected by this bill.

“Her name is Mrs. Cormier,” said Hensley. “She has a liquor store that’s drive through only. It’s out on Southeast California. Her liquor store is located directly across the street from Wal-Mart. Mrs. Cormier is scraping along to make a living. She lost her husband a few years back. She’s a widow, and quite frankly, I’m concerned about the future of her business if we pass this bill.”

The bill did pass by a 27-11 vote. It now goes to Governor Sam Brownback.