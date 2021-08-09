Concealed Carry Up in Kansas

The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses increased in the recently ended 2021 fiscal year.
Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 7,717 new applications.
This was more than double the number of applications received in the previous fiscal year.
The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans to carry concealed without a license.
In addition, most Kansans who already have licenses are choosing to keep their licenses active.
Licenses are still required in most states, and Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 40 states.
The 2021 Kansas Legislature adopted a reduction in the application fee for concealed carry licenses for the 2022 fiscal year.
Legislators also authorized a new provisional license available for individuals between 18-20 years of age.
Currently, more than 81,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses.