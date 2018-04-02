WIBW News Now!

Concordia substitute teacher charged with sex with teenager

by on April 2, 2018 at 12:26 PM (2 hours ago)

A south-central Kansas substitute teacher has been charged with having unlawful sexual relations with a teenager.

The Concordia Blade-Empire reports that 42-year-old Nicole Reed of Clyde was arrested last week at the Concordia Junior-Senior High School on a day that she wasn’t working there.

She was charged in Cloud County District Court with one count each of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and solicitation of a child.  She was released on $20,000 bond.  A call to her home rang unanswered Monday.

Charging documents say that on or about the Fourth of July in 2015, she had unlawful sexual relations with a boy who was at least 14 but not yet 16.  She also is accused of soliciting the teen previously.

