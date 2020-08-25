Confirmed COVID-19 case at Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one resident at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) has been identified as positive for COVID-19.
The resident at KJCC is a male over the age of 15 and was a new admission to KJCC. In order to protect the identity of the person, no other information will be released. Mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 1 for both staff and residents.
The KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on the next steps to address these circumstances.
As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps were implemented:
- The positive individual was moved to a negative air-flow room in the KJCC infirmary
- The remainder of the living unit will quarantine in one-person rooms
- Additional testing will take place as we continue to work to control the spread and KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms
“With this recent admission, we are seeing that our screening protocols are working,” Zmuda said. “We were able to keep this individual isolated from others in hopes that no others will become infected with the virus.”
Established in 1879 as the State Reform School, the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 144.
For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.