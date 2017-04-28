WIBW News Now!

Congress Oks short-term bill to avert shutdown

by on April 28, 2017 at 11:58 AM (2 hours ago)

Congress has sent President Donald Trump a short-term spending bill preventing a partial government shutdown on Saturday, his 100th day in office.

But lawmakers have failed to take action on two measures Trump would have loved to claim as victories.

Bipartisan talks are continuing over remaining issues in a $1 trillion measure financing federal agencies through Sept. 30. And House Republican leaders have
given up trying to win enough votes to push a GOP health care overhaul through the House until at least next week.

The temporary spending bill will keep agency doors open for another week.

The Senate sent the measure to Trump for his signature by voice vote after the House approved it easily on a 382-30 vote.

