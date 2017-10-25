WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


52°F
Clear
Feels Like 52°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear73°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy46°
29°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear52°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear62°
43°

Congress votes to honor Bob Dole with gold medal

by on October 25, 2017 at 3:24 PM (6 hours ago)

The House has voted to give the Congressional Gold Medal to former Sen. Bob Dole for his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator and statesman.

The medal represents Congress’ highest expression of appreciation for distinguished contributions to the nation.

The Senate has already passed the legislation. Tuesday’s voice vote approval sends the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Dole, 94, represented Kansas in the House for eight years and in the Senate for more than 27 years. He led Republicans in the Senate for more than a decade
before resigning in 1996 to focus on his campaign for the presidency.

That campaign ended with a loss to Bill Clinton.

Dole was seriously wounded in World War II and never regained full use of his right arm.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.