Congressional candidate laments federal shutdown

Kansas Second District Congressional candidate Paul Davis on Monday lamented the issues that have prompted the federal government shutdown.

“I’m like just about every other American right now, who is just watching this with a great deal of frustration,” Davis said.

“I’m just wondering, why in the world can these people not be able to compromise and be able to keep our government open. We send our taxpayer dollars to Washington D.C, and we expect certain things from them. One of those things is just that the government services are going to be open to the public.”

Davis believes that compromise is vital to get anything done in government.

“Right now, I think what we have in Washington D.C. is just a broken Congress,” said Davis. “We have too many people who are kowtowing to special interests and who are unwilling to compromise and talk to people from the opposite political party. That’s just got to change. When I was in the Legislature here in Kansas, I was able to work very closely with Republicans and we were able to get a lot of things done. I just think we need a lot more people in Congress who are willing to work across the aisle and get results.”

One of the difficult parts about this shutdown is that the House passed the spending bill and it got hung up in the Senate.

“There were many instances when I was in the Legislature, where, as a member of the House, we would walk across the rotunda and go over and talk to Senators and say, listen, we want to work with you to make sure that we’re going to be able to find a compromise here and we’re going to be able to get some results. I think that’s what we just need more of in Washington D.C. We need more people who are going to be able to get results, who aren’t afraid to talk to the other political party, who are there to get things done and aren’t there just to posture to special interests.”

Davis is running to replace Republican Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins, who is retiring after this term.