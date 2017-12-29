WIBW News Now!

Congressional candidate on police ride-along ends up becoming part of response to high-speed chase with shots fired

by on December 29, 2017 at 11:52 AM

A Kansas congressional candidate who joked about seeing “some action” on a police ride-along promptly found herself ducking for cover.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Democratic 4th District candidate Laura Lombard said she was riding with Officer James Wannow on Wednesday morning when she became part of a police response to a high-speed chase in which shots were fired.  The chase involved a man reported to be stealing mail in a stolen vehicle.

Since she was in the car, they pulled over onto a side street, just to be safe. Lombard said the officer told her to “get down” after the dispatcher said that
shots had been fired.

Lombard, a businesswoman, said Wannow ended up doing traffic control.  Since they were some distance away, she did not see the arrest.

