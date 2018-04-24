WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


76°F
Clear
Feels Like 76°
Winds NE 12 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast76°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain52°
42°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy69°
43°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear69°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear75°
50°

Congressional candidate wary of potential trade war consequences

by on April 24, 2018 at 10:05 AM (4 hours ago)

A Democrat candidate for Kansas 2nd District seat in Congress is hearing from Kansas on the potential consequences of the Trump administration’s trade policy.

“There is a great deal of consternation about the things that are coming from the White House about trade, the possibility of a full-on trade war with China and the effect that could have for people right here in Kansas,” said candidate Paul Davis. “We produce more sorghum than any other state in the country. If the Chinese were to put a tariff on sorghum imports from the United States, that would have just a dramatic effect. We’ve already seen a great deal of price instability as a result of the talk about this.”

In addition, proposed soybean tariffs would be hard for the 2nd District as Davis notes that is the District’s top crop.

“This is something that should concern more than just farmers,” said Davis. “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. If we were to see commodity prices drop significantly as a result of Chinese tariffs or a trade war, we’re going to feel this everywhere.”

Davis is calling on Kansas current delegation to hold Trump’s feet to the fire on this.

“We’ve got to convince the President that this is the wrong thing to do for agriculture in America,” said Davis. “It’s going to really effect the livelihood of many, many people.”

Davis is running to replace Republican Lynn Jenkins, who is retiring at the end of her term.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.