Congressional candidate wary of potential trade war consequences

A Democrat candidate for Kansas 2nd District seat in Congress is hearing from Kansas on the potential consequences of the Trump administration’s trade policy.

“There is a great deal of consternation about the things that are coming from the White House about trade, the possibility of a full-on trade war with China and the effect that could have for people right here in Kansas,” said candidate Paul Davis. “We produce more sorghum than any other state in the country. If the Chinese were to put a tariff on sorghum imports from the United States, that would have just a dramatic effect. We’ve already seen a great deal of price instability as a result of the talk about this.”

In addition, proposed soybean tariffs would be hard for the 2nd District as Davis notes that is the District’s top crop.

“This is something that should concern more than just farmers,” said Davis. “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. If we were to see commodity prices drop significantly as a result of Chinese tariffs or a trade war, we’re going to feel this everywhere.”

Davis is calling on Kansas current delegation to hold Trump’s feet to the fire on this.

“We’ve got to convince the President that this is the wrong thing to do for agriculture in America,” said Davis. “It’s going to really effect the livelihood of many, many people.”

Davis is running to replace Republican Lynn Jenkins, who is retiring at the end of her term.