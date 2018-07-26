Congressional candidate’s dad commits $400,000 for ads

The political action committee operated by the father of congressional candidate Steve Watkins will spend $400,000 on ads for his campaign as the August primary approaches.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Kansans Can Do Anything PAC was formed by Steven Watkins, who is a Topeka physician. Federal records released Wednesday show the super PAC, which isn’t limited by campaign contribution limits, has reported total contributions of $587,000 and expenditures of $469,000. The younger Watkins is one of seven candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the 2nd District seat.

Other GOP candidates in the 2nd District are Sen. Caryn Tyson, of Parker, former Rep. Doug Mays of Topeka, Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth; Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville, Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha and Vernon Fields, a member of the Basehor City Council.