      Breaking News
Gov. Kelly to Delay the Opening of K-12 Schools until after Labor Day

Congressman Steve Watkins seeks to disqualify prosecutor in voting case

Jul 16, 2020 @ 4:36pm

A freshman Kansas congressman who listed a UPS Inc. postal box as his residence on a voter registration form is seeking to disqualify a prosecutor from pursuing a case against him.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins’ attorney filed a motion Wednesday night asserting that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has a conflict of interest and that the case is politically motivated.

Watkins faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge related to an investigation into whether he voted illegally in a 2019 municipal election.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks