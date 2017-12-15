Congresswoman Jenkins makes statement on tax conference committee report Friday

Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (KS-02), a member of the Ways and Means Committee that helped craft the House tax bill released the following statement regarding the Tax Conference Committee report:

“Since coming to Congress, my top priority has continued to be tax reform and today we are one step closer to monumental reform legislation which will jumpstart the economy and put hard-earned dollars back in the pockets of middle-class Kansans.”

“This legislation will double the standard deduction and the Child Tax Credit to help make it just a little bit easier to raise and take care of a family. To help with the rising cost of college, tuition assistance deductions are maintained, and 529 programs are strengthened giving parents more flexibility in planning for the expense of college. Altogether, a middle-income family of four in the 2nd district would get an average tax cut of more than $1,800.”

“Achieving this once-in-a-generation overhaul of our tax code, makes it fairer and simpler for middle-class families to file their taxes and implements important safeguards to minimize tax avoidance while making our job creators competitive in the global marketplace- unleashing the economic growth this country rightfully deserves.”