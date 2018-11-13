Conservative economist expresses doubts about CRE assumptions

To say that economist Michael Austin is skeptical of the assumptions made by the revenue estimators in Kansas last week, is like saying the Great Wall of China is long.

“Why did God create state economic forecasters?,” asked the Director of the Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government at the Kansas Policy Institute, rhetorically. “The answer is to make meteorologists look good. The CRE believes that Kansas families are going to see incomes grow by an absurdly high 6.5 percent rate on top of what they already guessed for fiscal year 2019. I don’t think, I, let alone most taxpaying Kansans, will see my paycheck, or our paychecks, bump up an extra 6.5 percent.”

The CRE outlook is not all rosy, though.

“They predict sales tax, which is our purchasing of goods and services, they predict that to move in the opposite direction, to shrink,” said Austin. “There’s only one, I think, credible way, that can explain why our major tax sources, income tax and sales tax are moving opposite of each other. I think it’s because Kansans are still caught off guard by the 2017 and 2018 income tax increases and are still pulling back their shopping habits.”

Austin says things are getting better, just not as quickly as this forecast makes out.

“The Kansas economy is improving,” said Austin. “However, the state is still lacking some fundamental aspects of robust growth. What the CRE is putting into income tax is unfortunately a big disconnect from what Kansas are seeing everyday in their own neighborhoods.”

After the latest tax increase took $1700 out of taxpayer’s wallets last year, they’re reticent to begin spending again for fear the taxman may come again soon.