Consider all options before opioid use, doctor says

If you’re in enough pain that you and your doctor are deciding on whether or not to use opioids for treatment, there are some things you should know.

“The best place to start with a new medication, especially an opioid, is to ask your doctor, why do I need this medicine?,” said Dr. Ana Fuentevilla with UnitedHealthcare. “Why is this medicine right for me?”

Talk through all other options for treatment, and ask questions.

“Is there another treatment other than medication that might help my pain, that will resolve my pain?” said Dr. Fuentevilla. “Things like physical therapy, chiropractic care, even accupuncture. If a medication is needed, maybe over the counter medications like Tylenol or Advil could be an alternative to the opioid.”

If after considering all options, an opioid is the best choice, stay on it for as little time as possible.

“Three days or less at the lowest dose possible,” said Dr. Fuentavilla. “After 5 days, the risk of addiction is exponential.”

If you’re able to wean yourself off of the medicine and have some left, be sure to take the remainder to a drug take back event, if you’re able to, or ask your pharmacist for the best way to dispose of the medicine while not leaving it available for others to use.