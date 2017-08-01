Construction crew breaks gas line in SW Topeka, several homes evacuated

Crews doing road work near the intersection of SW 6th and Gage struck a two-inch gas line Tuesday morning, forcing several homes in the area to be evacuated.

Topeka Fire Chief Mike Martin says the leak was reported shortly after 10 a.m.

Martin says between 6 and 10 homes to the north of the scene were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Staff and employees at the Topeka Zoo were told to shelter-in-place while utility crews worked to fix the leak.

Martin says it will be several hours before the situation is fully under control and residents are allowed to return home.

This is the second time in five days construction crews have caused a gas leak. Last Friday, the downtown Topeka Ramada Inn and several nearby businesses were evacuated after crews working in the area of SE 4th and Jefferson ruptured a gas line.