Consumer Alert: AG Derek Schmidt asks consumers to check for recall of defective vehicle airbags

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked Kansans on Friday to check with their auto dealers or online to see if their vehicle airbags are the subject of a recall, following the settlement of a lawsuit with the airbag manufacturer.

Schmidt said a settlement was reached surrounding the massive Takata airbag recall, with more than eight million vehicles recalled nationwide.

The settlement between the attorneys general of 44 states, including Kansas, and Washington D.C. and TK Holdings, Inc., which is the U.S. subsidiary of Takata, ended a multi-state investigation into the company’s failure to timely share known safety defects in airbag inflators that use phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate as a propellant.

“These airbags, which are in many makes and models of vehicles, can be dangerous and sometimes deadly,” Schmidt said. “As part of the legal settlement, they can be replaced at no cost to the vehicle owner. I urge Kansans to take a few minutes to check whether their vehicles are affected and, if so, to arrange for a replacement.”

Schmidt encouraged all Kansans to check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website at www.nhtsa.gov/recall-spotlight/takata-air-bags or with their local automobile dealers to see if their vehicles are affected.

A copy of the settlement with the attorneys general is available at bit.ly/2GZAuGf.