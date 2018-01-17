Consumer Alert: Deadline approaching for filing claim to Western Union

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt reminded Kansas consumers that the deadline for submitting a claim to Western Union’s victim compensation fund is quickly approaching.

Consumers who sent payments to scammers using Western Union’s wire transfer services have until February 12 to file a claim to receive payment from a victim’s compensation fund established through agreements Western Union has entered into with Kansas and 49 other states and the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission. Kansas consumers who were a victim of a fraud-induced transfer using Western Union between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017, are eligible to file a claim.

The company admitted to processing hundreds of thousands of fraudulent wire transfer transactions as part of scams including the “grandparent scam,” where a scammer poses as a family member in need of immediate financial help, or lottery scams and other schemes involving the promise of prizes or job opportunities. In each of these scenarios, the scammer directed the victim to wire money through Western Union. The settlements stated that various Western Union agents were complicit in these schemes, including receiving a cut of the scam proceeds in exchange for processing the fraudulent transaction.

Last November, the DOJ began notifying more than 500,000 potential victims who may be eligible for compensation. The notifications, sent by U.S. Mail directly to potentially eligible persons, included instructions for making a claim. Western Union will not contact you directly to assist with this process. Additional information on how to file a claim is available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.