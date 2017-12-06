WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


48°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 48°
Winds WNW 18 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy48°
20°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear37°
22°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy47°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear45°
24°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear60°
39°

Contempt order lifted after information received about accused cop killer

by on December 6, 2017 at 12:12 PM (2 hours ago)

A Wyandotte County judge has removed a contempt of court order against Larned State Hospital over records involving a man charged with the murder of a Kansas police officer.

Wyandotte County District Judge Wes Griffin issued the order after saying the hospital hadn’t responded to repeated record requests on Jamaal Lewis.

Lewis is charged with capital murder in the July 2016 shooting death of Kansas City, Kansas, police Capt. Robert Melton.

The Kansas City Star reports the contempt order was removed Tuesday after officials said the requested records had been supplied.

Griffin says mental health experts for the prosecution and defense needed the records to determine if Lewis was competent to stand trial.

Melton died last year while trying to stop a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.