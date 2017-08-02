Continued beautiful weather in early August

Today looks to be the warmest day this week and we likely won’t even hit 90 in Topeka. Is this August?

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high at 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low at 69.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 84.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low at 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 92. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 67.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 85.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 81.