Continued beautiful weather through the workweek

Beautiful fall weather continues through the rest of the work week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 75.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 55.
Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy, with a high at 78.
Saturday: Sunny and a high at 75.
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a high at 80.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 76. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 55.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 74.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 76.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.