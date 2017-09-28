WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


48°F
Clear
Feels Like 48°
Winds North 0 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear76°
50°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy79°
54°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy74°
58°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy79°
62°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy85°
68°

Continued beautiful weather through the workweek

by on September 28, 2017 at 5:00 AM (3 hours ago)

Beautiful fall weather continues through the rest of the work week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 75.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 55.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy, with a high at 78.

Saturday: Sunny and a high at 75.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a high at 80.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 76. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 74.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.