Continued cold Thursday

The cold snap we felt Wednesday night will stay through tonight.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clear and much colder this morning, with a high at 33.
Tonight: Clear and continued cold, with a low at 18.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer, with a high at 45.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 43.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 57.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 34. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 18.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 48.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 49.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 61.