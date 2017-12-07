WIBW News Now!

18°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds WNW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear36°
21°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy46°
28°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear61°
39°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy51°
33°

Continued cold Thursday

by on December 7, 2017 at 5:00 AM (3 hours ago)

The cold snap we felt Wednesday night will stay through tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear and much colder this morning, with a high at 33.

Tonight: Clear and continued cold, with a low at 18.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer, with a high at 45.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 43.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 57.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 34. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 18.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 61.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.