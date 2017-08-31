Continued fall-like weather through Friday

Morning fog will be followed by beautiful afternoons today and Friday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Patchy morning fog gives way to a sunny sky, with a high at 84.
Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 59.
Tomorrow: Clouds increase throughout the day, with a high near 80.
Saturday: Warmer, with a high at 89.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 86.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 91.