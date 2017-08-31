WIBW News Now!

Continued fall-like weather through Friday

by on August 31, 2017 at 5:55 AM (56 mins ago)

Morning fog will be followed by beautiful afternoons today and Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy morning fog gives way to a sunny sky, with a high at 84.

Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 59.

Tomorrow: Clouds increase throughout the day, with a high near 80.

Saturday: Warmer, with a high at 89.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 86.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 91.

 

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.