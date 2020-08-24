Controversial Candidate Drops Out
A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who had been disowned by some Democrats for his incendiary social media posts and because he abused girls online when he was 14 years old has announced that he is dropping out of the race.
In a series of tweets, Aaron Coleman said he was abandoning his campaign.
Coleman tweeted that he made the decision to withdraw so he could focus on caring for his family.
Coleman said his father is hospitalized.
Heather Scanlon, chief of staff to House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer of Wichita, said there was a “sense of relief” that Coleman was ending his campaign, The Kansas City Star reported.
Coleman garnered headlines for a social media post suggesting he would laugh if a former GOP state lawmaker died of COVID-19, and another post endorsing abortion up to the moment of birth.
In a Facebook post, he said allegations that he engaged in online bullying, blackmail, and revenge porn were true.
Wyandotte County Democratic Party officials will choose Coleman’s replacement.
No Republican candidate is on the ballot.