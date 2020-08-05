Controversial Candidate Leads Incumbent
A controversial candidate is leading a 13-year Democratic incumbent for a Statehouse seat in Wyandotte County.
Nineteen-year old Aaron Coleman is leading Representative Stan Frownfelter by one vote, with all precincts reporting.
With no Republican having filed for the office, the winner of the primary will likely be the winner in November.
Coleman drew the ire of Republicans and Democrats alike with recent social media posts.
The Reflector reports that in one post, he made fun of the death of former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain.
In another post, referring to former Republican state Representative John Whitmer, Coleman said that he would “laugh and giggle when you get COVID and die.”
Coleman said he was amused by the prospect of COVID-19 spreading among Kansas Republican candidates for benefit Democrats in the general election.
Coleman’s 768 to 767 lead still must survive uncounted mail ballots, plus any provisional ballots being counted.