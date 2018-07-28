Convenience store robbed early Saturday in Topeka

Two men stole the cash register from a Topeka convenience store early Saturday morning at gunpoint.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the Kicks 66 at 3300 SW Gage. One suspect was dressed in what appeared to be gray pants and a black sweatshirt with a gray mask over his head and a blue bandana covering his face. The second suspect was in all black. They both had guns. The clerk was not hurt and the suspects are still on the loose.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.