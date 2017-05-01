Convenience store in Topeka robbed Monday morning

A convenience store in Topeka was robbed Monday morning. Just before 11:30, a panic alarm was reported to the Topeka Police Department from the BP at 1401 SW Huntoon.

Officers were told by the clerk that a black male wearing a black jacket with a white stripe down the front and tan or light-colored pants, white tennis shoes and black gloves robbed the store.

He was wearing a blue bandana over his face at the time of the robbery.

The suspect was armed with a revolver and took an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot, but the clerk didn’t see which way he went.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.