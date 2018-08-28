WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


90°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 101°
Winds East 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm96°
62°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy81°
62°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy95°
74°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
71°

Convicted felon flees during traffic stop, found with possession of a firearm

by on August 28, 2018 at 10:45 AM (5 hours ago)

On August 27, 2018, around 7:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a possible stolen tag.

The driver of the vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 2900 block of S. Topeka Blvd and fled on foot.  Officers quickly apprehended the subject behind a local restaurant.

During the investigation, 35-year-old Michael Patterson was found to be in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.  He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of crimes related to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.