Convicted felon flees during traffic stop, found with possession of a firearm

On August 27, 2018, around 7:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a possible stolen tag.

The driver of the vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 2900 block of S. Topeka Blvd and fled on foot. Officers quickly apprehended the subject behind a local restaurant.

During the investigation, 35-year-old Michael Patterson was found to be in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of crimes related to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.