Convicted felon with gun arrested after car accident Wednesday

A convicted felon thought speeding away from police would keep him free. It only worked for a little while, as the vehicle crashed.

Topeka police say 27-year-old Sydney Slaughter was stopped for a traffic violation at SW 6th and Lane around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and gave officers false information before speeding away. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and it crashed near SW 3rd and Clay and Slaughter was caught on foot.

Slaughter is now behind bars on numerous traffic infractions, Felony Obstruction, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Officers returned to the area where the original car was stopped and located another handgun.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.