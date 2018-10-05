Convicted rapist kills himself in Reno County jail

Reno County officials say a 58-year-old convicted sex offender has killed himself in jail after he was charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Sheriff Randy Henderson said Gary Robbins was found unresponsive in the county jail Friday. He was pronounced dead after jail staff tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

Robbins has been in jail on a parole violation since September 19th. He was charged Wednesday with the child sex crime.

Henderson says no one was near Robbins when he died and a preliminary KBI investigation suggests his injuries were self-inflicted.

KAKE-TV reports Robbins was sentenced in Sedgwick County in 1993 for rape, aggravated sodomy and indecent liberties with a child, and had other convictions. He was last paroled in December of 2017.

Photo courtesy of Kansas Department of Corrections