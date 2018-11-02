Cool and breezy Friday

For those schools still alive in the high school football playoffs, conditions should be just about perfect.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Any light precipitation or cloud cover moves off to the east. We become partly cloudy, breezy and cool, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Clouding back up, with a few sprinkles toward morning and a low at 42.

Saturday: Scattered afternoon showers, with a high at 62.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 57. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 41.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 56.