Cool and sunny Wednesday

Beautiful fall weather continues today and Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 68.

