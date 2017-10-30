Cool, breezy Monday, chilly for Halloween

Some cloud cover is spreading in to northern Kansas this morning with a few sprinkles possible.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Much cooler and breezy with a high at 52.

Tonight: Clear and cold, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, not as windy and colder, with a high at 45 with a few areas of light rain during the afternoon, by the time for Trick or Treating it should be around 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Warmer, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 49. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 24.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 40.

Trick or Treating: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 62.