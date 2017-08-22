Cool and clear once rain’s out of here

Heavy rain brought flash flooding to a large part of northeast Kansas overnight. The storm system responsible for that will push a cool front further south. Cool Canadian high pressure builds in behind it.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers will end this morning, with gradual clearing and a high at 82.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 81.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 85. North northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 85.