Cool, clear weather this week

Mid level clouds are spreading into NE Kansas this morning behind a strong cold front.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing, breezy and not as warm, with a high at 77.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 72.

Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 80.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 77. North wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 78.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.