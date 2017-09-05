Cool, clear weather this week

Mid level clouds are spreading into NE Kansas this morning behind a strong cold front.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clearing, breezy and not as warm, with a high at 77.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 47.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 72.
Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 80.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 77. North wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 46.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 78.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.