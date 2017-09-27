Cool, clear weather through the weekend

A few sprinkles or light rain possible this morning as moisture continue to lift in from Oklahoma.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clearing this afternoon with a high at 72.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 50.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 75.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 77.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 71.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 50.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 74.