Cool, clear weather through the weekend

A few sprinkles or light rain possible this morning as moisture continue to lift in from Oklahoma.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing this afternoon with a high at 72.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 50.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 77.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 71.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 74.