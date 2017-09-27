WIBW News Now!

58°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 58°
Winds North 9 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy73°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear76°
55°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy76°
55°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy76°
58°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy79°
64°

Cool, clear weather through the weekend

by on September 27, 2017 at 5:38 AM (1 hour ago)

A few sprinkles or light rain possible this morning as moisture continue to lift in from Oklahoma.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing this afternoon with a high at 72.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 50.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 77.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 71.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 74.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.