It still feels more like late September than early in the month.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear and cool this morning, then sunny this afternoon, with a high at 75.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 78. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 86.