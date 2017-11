Nothing in the weather should keep you from the polls today, though a very isolated sprinkle or two may drift through this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cool, with a high at 45.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 28.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 50.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 26.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 49.