Cool, damp Monday

by on March 19, 2018 at 4:48 AM (4 hours ago)

It will be gray today, but the moisture is welcome.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional rain this morning, windy and cool, with a high at 48 and a north wind from 15-30 mph.

Tonight: A system passes by bringing us a chance of light rain, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Light rain possible early, with a high at 50.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers before 10am, then rain, mainly between 10am and 2pm, with a high at 45. Breezy, with a north wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Rain likely before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low at 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 53.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 64.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.