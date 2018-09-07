Cool, damp weather continues

The wet weather chances continue through Friday and into Saturday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm, with a high at 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 71.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high at 75.

STATE FAIR FORECAST

Today: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of rain between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 73. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 63.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high at 72.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 76.