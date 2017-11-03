Cool, drizzly Friday afternoon and evening

Clouds and drizzle may make it a damp night for playoff football.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy drizzle after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high at 50.

Tonight: Areas of drizzle before 3am. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low at 44.

Saturday: Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high at 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 51.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 64.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of drizzle after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high at 46. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A chance of drizzle before 1am. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low at 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high at 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 48.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 61.