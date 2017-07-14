WIBW News Now!

Cool Friday before a weekend warmup

by on July 14, 2017 at 5:50 AM (5 hours ago)

Scattered showers will diminish this morning, and will leave behind the coolest day in a while.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and not as hot, with a high at 85.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Clearing and warmer, with a high at 89.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low at 68.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 93.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high at 87. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 69.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 92.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 95.

