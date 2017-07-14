Cool Friday before a weekend warmup

Scattered showers will diminish this morning, and will leave behind the coolest day in a while.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy and not as hot, with a high at 85.
Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 68.
Tomorrow: Clearing and warmer, with a high at 89.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low at 68.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 93.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high at 87. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 69.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 92.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 69.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 95.