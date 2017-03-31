WIBW News Now!

Cool Friday, Wet Weekend

by on March 31, 2017 at 6:15 AM (3 hours ago)

Friday should be generally dry before a wet weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cool with a high at 52.

Tonight: Cool and dry, with a low at 42.

Saturday: Showers move in from the west in the morning, with a high at 49.

Sunday: Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms, with a high at 64.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 50. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Cloudy, with a low at 42.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. High at 51.

Saturday Night: Rain. Low at 44.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.