65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds WSW 7 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear82°
50°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy58°
37°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
44°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy72°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm67°
44°

Cool Front Late Monday Will Hold Through Midweek

by on March 20, 2017 at 8:12 AM (1 hour ago)

The first day of spring will still be warm, but not record breaking.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and warm, with a high at 79.   Winds will switch to the north as a cold front sweeps through.   

Tonight: Cloudy and cool, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy and much cooler, with a high at 58.

Wednesday: Isolated showers possible, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 76. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58. 

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 55.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.