Cool Front Late Monday Will Hold Through Midweek

The first day of spring will still be warm, but not record breaking.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and warm, with a high at 79. Winds will switch to the north as a cold front sweeps through.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy and much cooler, with a high at 58.

Wednesday: Isolated showers possible, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 76. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 55.