Cool pattern continues

Low clouds and patchy fog linger this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 79.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Cooler than average temperatures continue on Tuesday, with a high at 82.

Wednesday: As a frontal boundary lifts in from the south, showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 81. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 61.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 81.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.