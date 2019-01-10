Cool Thursday

We’ll make it through until Friday without precipitation, but the weekend could be messy.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy with a mix of sunshine today and a high at 42.
Tonight: Clouding up, with a low at 33.
Tomorrow: Rain in the morning, then wet snow mixing in during the afternoon, with a high at 38.
Tomorrow Night: Rain changes to snow in the evening, with a low at 31.
Saturday: Occasional snow, with a high at 35. Some spots could see up to 3 inches in accumulation.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 33.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after noon, with a high at 40.
Tomorrow Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after midnight, with a low at 32.
Saturday: A chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high at 34.