Cool Thursday

We’ll make it through until Friday without precipitation, but the weekend could be messy.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with a mix of sunshine today and a high at 42.

Tonight: Clouding up, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Rain in the morning, then wet snow mixing in during the afternoon, with a high at 38.

Tomorrow Night: Rain changes to snow in the evening, with a low at 31.

Saturday: Occasional snow, with a high at 35. Some spots could see up to 3 inches in accumulation.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after noon, with a high at 40.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after midnight, with a low at 32.

Saturday: A chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high at 34.